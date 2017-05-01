A daughter signed her 65-year-old father up for the London Marathon after growing tired of hearing him exclaim he could do it better - despite the fact he had never ran a marathon before.

Amanda Head, 43, signed up her father, Peter 'Pippy' Head, after listening to him proclaim that he could run the epic race, while watching the coverage from his home in Penryn.

She decided it was time for Pippy to practice what he preached, and so she signed him up for the challenge as a surprise, and signed herself up too to keep him company.

An intensive training schedule ensued and the pair began raising money for charity, and in the end not only did they complete the race, but they also raised over £3,600 for Cornwall Hospice Care.

Amanda, a community nurse from Falmouth, said: "Dad didn't know I was going to do it. I put his name in the ballot because I was fed up of hearing every year that he was going to do it, and he got a place so I said I'd do it with him.

"It was a proud moment and I'll do it again next year if I get the opportunity.

The pair managed to complete the race in six hours and eight minutes, and have so far raised just over £3,600 but are still collecting money and expect this figure to rise.