FALMOUTH Gig Club may have won the men's race for the seventh year in a row, but they did create a first in Sunday's victory on the Isles of Scilly.

The Black Rock A crew won in a tail wind, previously having only ever come out on top in either calm conditions or a head wind.

Head coach and A crew member Fergus Muller said: "Credit to the Looe boys, they made it the best and hardest race we've had. We had to come up with a plan to beat them but they pushed us all the way.

"We've never won in a tail wind and although it is not as physically demanding as a head wind, mentally it requires more discipline because the temptation is to increase your stroke rate.

"We decided to contain them for as long as we could, knowing we'd have a sprint finish. It worked perfectly."

The winning crew was Ross Trebilcock, Simon Moses, Jamie Maxted, Matt Pullen, Muller and coxon Lizzie Anderson.

The crew had some well deserved beers on Sunday evening and were continuing the celebrations on Monday before heading back to the mainland on Tuesday.

The men's B crew comprising Alan Anderson (coxon), Paul Morris, Adam Evans, Paul Edgerley, Tom Worden, Will Evans ans Sam Forty recorded a superb fifth-placed finish.

The men's vets and women's supervets both finished third in another hugely successful year for the club.

Helford also had another excellent year, winning the men's supervets and finishing third in the women's vets. Their A crew also reached the men's final.

Coverack men finished a superb sixth in Morah, while their ladies' crew finished seventh.