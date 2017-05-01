Members of Falmouth Stroke Club were treated to a demonstration from international disaster relief charity ShelterBox, who showed the group what goes inside one of the famous green boxes.

David Crook and Uda Delbanco ran the presentation at the church hall on Killigrew Street on Friday, April 21.

They demonstrated the amazing work that the charity does, and showed how simple tools can make a huge difference to people who have been displaced.

Mary Bradley, secretary of Falmouth Stroke Club, said: "Shelterbox is indeed a life-saving, life-enhancing charity and Falmouth Stroke Club members were really thrilled to have this practical demonstration and such an interesting, informative afternoon."