Excrement has been left in the porch of an older couple living in Falmouth in what their son believes is a politically motivated act.

Brod Ross is standing for election as a Labour candidate at town and Cornwall council level, and said he believes human waste left at the home of his parents George, 89, and Becky, 87, is due to campaign posters in their window.

Mrs Ross said: "I assume it was human excrement in my porch. It [also] happened not at the last election but the one before that.

"I don't know if it's because of the fact that I have a Labour Party sticker in my window and a poster in my door, to me it's more than coincidence.

"It's never happened before, never since, I think it's political. Why should it happen twice at election time and not between or ever again."

She added: "I don't quite know what to think, I'm looking every day to see if it's happened again.

"It's not very nice having to clean it up.

"I went out to water the plants and there it was on each occasion."

Mrs Ross said she doesn't like "the idea of somebody walking up my path and doing that. If somebody opens the gate and comes up my path it's trespass."

She added that she had told her son, but had not called the police about the incident.

And she concluded: "If you have political views and they don't agree with somebody else that's what you have to put up with."

Mr Ross, who is standing for election to represent the town's Trescobeas ward, said: "I think it's appalling. It just shows how low some people can go.

"It's not even getting at me, it's vengeance by proxy."