A series of patients from the Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust have been called in for a precautionary test - after a potential HIV scare.

A total of 57 patients at the hospital were treated by a locum doctor, who has been diagnosed as HIV positive.

The doctor worked at the hospital for a six month period between 2011 and 2012, and no longer works for the NHS.

The risk of infection is low and the NHS believe it is highly unlikely that any patient will have been infected, but are calling patients in for a precautionary blood test.

Dr Malcolm Stewart, Royal Cornwall Hospitals Trust medical director, said: “We understand this will be concerning to patients, however, it should be stressed that the risk of the virus having been passed on to any of the individuals we are writing to is extremely low.

"There has not been any instance of cross-infection following similar look back exercises in the UK in the past.

“We are writing to 57 patients offering the opportunity, as a precaution, to return to the hospital for a blood test.

"There is no need for individuals to take any special precautions in advance of receiving our letter.

“The doctor was involved in orthopaedic operations at the Royal Cornwall Hospital for a six month period between 2011 and 2012.

"It is important to emphasise that this recall only affects those patients to whom we are sending letters today.

“Other patients having orthopaedic procedures during 2011 and 2012, or at any other time, do not have cause for concern.

"However, we have set up a helpline, 01872 252200, for anyone who may wish to seek reassurance.

"The helpline will be open until 8pm today and then from 9am to 5pm on weekdays until 12th May.”

The doctor in question tested positive for HIV in 2016, and had his last recorded HIV negative test was June 2010.

This means that any patient who saw the doctor in those six years is being offered the precautionary blood test.

Alongside the 56 patients from Cornwall, there are also a number of patients treated at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust who are also being contacted.

Dr David Levy, regional medical director for NHS England Midlands and East, said: “We understand that this will be a worrying time for patients who are being invited for precautionary testing and their families.

"However, clinical evidence shows that the risk of infection is extremely low and it is highly unlikely that any of the patients being contacted will have been infected with HIV.

"Advice and counselling is available for those affected by this recall, and we would encourage them to access this support.

"It is our first priority to identify and provide reassurance to the individuals being contacted at this time.

"We continue to work closely with Public Health England and other organisations involved to understand the details of what has been a complex incident.”