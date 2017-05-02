Police are appealing for information after two robbers threatened staff at Domino's Pizza with a knife, before making off with just £15.

The incident occurred shortly before 2am this morning, after the robbers entered the store via an unlocked door.

One offender is described as wearing a bright green Superdry hooded top with white writing on the front, and the other was wearing dark clothing.

Ian Thompson, Falmouth police inspector, said: "Two white males entered the closed outlet via insecure door during a delivery.

"Staff were threatened with a small knife. The offenders left with just £15.

"We have several resources making local enquiries and we're supporting the victims."