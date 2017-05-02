Local Liberal Democrats have denied telling a deliberate lie in a letter canvassing support for town council candidates in Thursday's local elections.

It had been alleged that a letter sent out to the residents of Smithick ward on behalf of town and Cornwall Council candidate John Spargo contained a false statement, suggesting that the party was the only one fielding opposition candidates to Labour in the town.

The bottom of the two page letter, which twice refers to Smithick, contained a postscript which reads: "The Liberal Democrats are the only other party standing in the town council elections, and the only option to beat Labour here."

Tom Scott, who is standing against Mr Spargo to represent the ward at Cornwall Council, but not at town council, said he felt the statement "entirely false" and thought it implied that other candidates had withdrawn, adding he was "shocked by the shamelessness of this letter from Mr Spargo."

He said: "I find it pretty outrageous that they are claiming there are no other candidates standing for the town council."

However Christopher Smith, Mr Spargo's election agent, said the letter was "entirely accurate" and the clause in the letter was referring solely to Smithick Ward, the only place in which it was delivered and which only has six candidates for town council: Three Liberal Democrats, two Labour and one independent.

He said: "Obviously it would be bizarre to try to suggest that that Conservatives and other parties are not standing elsewhere as this is common knowledge and widely publicised."

And he added that "a number of people" had read the letter and understood it to refer to Smithick, not to Falmouth as a whole.