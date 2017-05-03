A group called Ladies Aloud are hosting a sponsored relay walk to raise money for an Alzheimer's charity.

Organised by Julie Buckingham, the Dementia United Challenge comprises of a relay walk that will take place at Falmouth Football Club's ground on Bickland Water Road.

Groups of up to six people can register to take part in the event, and entrants collect sponsors before taking part in the six-hour walk.

Throughout the day there will be a raft of entertainment, including a veterans football match, live music and bouncy castles.

Julie said: "I started it with my daughter last year and we founded a group called Ladies Aloud.

"There's 12 people in the group and four of us have registered with the Alzheimer’s Society.

"We decided to set up fund raising events throughout the year and the first one is the Dementia United Walk.

"It's a six-hour relay walk, and each team member has a sponsor form for them to raise money.

"We'll raise a lot hopefully.

"We are having a raffle too and over 30 prizes have been donated from businesses in town.

"The funds raised will go to the Alzheimer’s Society and will stay in Cornwall, to help people who are suffering in the area.

"My mum has got Alzheimer’s and she's in a home now, she doesn't even recognise us.

"At the minute, we have 12 teams taking part in the walk but there will be other activities going on throughout the day.

"We've put up posters and we've made a Facebook page, we're hoping lots of people will attend."

The event runs from 10.30am until late on Saturday, May 13.