Another top Tory was on the campaign trail in Cornwall today as the Secretary of State for Transport visited Truro to see the impact the government's investment in the county's public transport.

Chris Grayling met with local MP Sarah Newton to look at new double decker buses and visit Truro train station, following the announcement last year of an additional £12m over the next three years to support the Cornwall Council's plans to improve bus services.

The money is being used to join up bus routes, improve bus shelters and bus stops, integrate ticketing and timetabling for bus with local rail and ferry services, and to provide new and improved vehicles, and is part of the One Public Transport element of Cornwall's Devolution Deal, which will see responsibility for £130m of funding devolved from central to local government to to develop an integrated rail, bus and ferry transport network across Cornwall, with £57m to be match funded by Cornish taxpayers.

The government's transport drives for Cornwall were announced last year, shortly after it was announced that it would only guarantee £18m of the £60m a year the county is due to lose following withdrawal from the EU. It also comes against the backdrop of nearly £200m of government imposed cuts to Cornwall Council.

First Kernow has invested £7.4m in buying 30 new double decker buses to use on routes in Cornwall, building on Go-Ahead's Go Cornwall (Plymouth City Bus) bus operation which has seen seven new vehicles already brought into service.

Mrs Newton said "This latest investment means that Cornwall's two largest operators have contributed £10.5m in providing new vehicles and upgrading existing buses in Cornwall over the past 12 months.

"As well as providing a number of additional features, including internet access and USB charging to enable passengers to browse the web or take advantage of a mobile office option during longer journeys, the new vehicles have also been built to the latest low emission European standards. This means 12 per cent of the 335 buses currently being used in Cornwall will have been upgraded, producing an 84 per cent reduction in emissions which will significantly improve air quality along routes. Audible stop announcements are also going to be introduced in the near future.

"There will be a single timetable containing information for all public transport services across Cornwall. Also under development is a brand new transport information app which residents and visitors will be able to access on their phones or tablets and use on the go.

"There will also be a new single ticketing system which can be used across all bus, rail and ferry services, with passengers able to buy tickets on buses, whether by phone, app or using a debit card.

"Ticket prices will be capped at a maximum daily fare level to ensure that they are affordable and offer value for money."