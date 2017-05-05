People across Cornwall are being invited to take on Cancer Research UK's latest fundraising challenge, Walk All Over Cancer.

The charity is calling on men and women to sign up now to walk 10,000 steps every day throughout the month of June and raise money through sponsorship.

Based on the average person's strides, 10,000 steps equates to approximately five miles or eight kilometres per day, and adopting small lifestyle changes can go a long way in making the goal feel achievable.

In the South West, around a fifth of people are getting less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week, and the charity wants people to change their habits.

Alison Birkett, Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Cornwall, said: “Walk All Over Cancer is a fantastic way for the people of Cornwall to become more active, with the motivation of raising money for Cancer Research UK’s life-saving research.

"Walkers can take part on their own or challenge family, friends and colleagues to join them.

“Ten thousand steps per day is quite a challenge for many people.

"Some of us spend our days transferring from seat to seat - whether that’s driving to work, sitting at a desk or enjoying a boxset on the sofa.

"By signing up to Walk All Over Cancer, participants will start to realise all the opportunities they have to squeeze in some extra steps.

“People can tackle the challenge at their own pace and build the walking into their day to day routine.

"By taking part this June, supporters could tread through 150 miles by the end of the month which is around the distance between Lyme Regis to Land’s End.

"Cancer survival has doubled since the early 1970s and Cancer Research UK’s work has been at the heart of that progress, but every step our doctors, nurses and scientists take relies on donations from the public and the tireless fundraising of our supporters.

“Every stride taken and every donation made will help fund research to accelerate the charity’s progress in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

“Ninety people are diagnosed with cancer in the South West every day and that’s why we need people to put on their walking shoes this June and take part in Walk All Over Cancer to help us beat cancer sooner.”

To sign up and download motivation tools including a wall chart, leader board and sponsorship form, visit cruk.org/walkallover.