Two men charged after alleged robbery at Domino's Pizza on Killigrew Street, Falmouth.

Ben Bowdery, 36, and Rowhan Glenister, 19, both from Truro, were charged with robbery and appeared before Bodmin Magistrates this morning.

They have both been remanded in custody.

The alleged robbery is said to have happened between 1.45am and 1.50am last Tuesday.