Falmouth based photographer Mark Lord won a top award in the Food in the Field category of the Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year 2017.

His image, An Early Start in the Field, was well received at a packed reception at the Mall Galleries in London.

The evening was compered by chair of the judges, journalist and food critic Jay Rayner, and took place in front of more than 400 people at the Champagne Taittinger reception.

Many visitors had flown in from across the world for the occasion, from America, Bangladesh, Australia, France and more.

Andy Macdonald, who heads up Pink Lady in the UK, said: “The competition was fiercer than ever, there were over 8,400 images entered internationally and the standard was phenomenal.

“Mark’s shot stood out in category, however, for the way in which he made the simple subject matter both atmospheric and beautiful.”

Pink Lady Food Photographer of the Year is the world's leading celebration of the art of food photography and film.

In its sixth year, almost 40,000 entries have been submitted since the award began.