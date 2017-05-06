Update Saturday 9.15am: Cornwall Council now says: Town and Parish results are currently being published and should all be live by 11am. Our apologies again for the inconvenience caused and for the delayed publishing of these results.

A TECHNICAL issue with Cornwall Council's main website and the election results system has prevented it from publishing the results of the town and parish council election results.

A statement posted on the www.cornwall.gov.uk website says: "We are working hard to resolve an issue that has affected both the main www.cornwall.gov.uk website, and the election results system. We are continuing to work to resolve this and apologise for the inconvenience this has caused today. Town and Parish council results will be published here as soon as the issue is resolved."