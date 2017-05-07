Members from the Mawnan Memorial Hall Committee presented a garden bench to their caretaker, who has retired after 31 years of service.

Roger Hurst has worked as the caretaker at the hall since July 1986, and since then has devoted much of his time to helping users of the hall.

He would attend the hall late at night to turn off the lights and lock up, and arrive early to ensure chairs are laid out.

Now he has retired to enjoy some time at home, and a new caretaker has been appointed who is said to have "big shoes to fill".

Beth Lawry, chairman of the committee, said: "Roger has been there for 31 years, and before him his father was the caretaker for the hall.

"It's tiring and Roger has put in lots of hard work, he did a great job.

"We have appointed a new caretaker who shows lots of promise, but he has very big shoes to fill.

"Roger likes to plant his bulbs and look after his garden so we gave him this bench so he can enjoy his garden.

"We would like to thank Roger, and we will always appreciate all the hard work and time that he put into the hall."