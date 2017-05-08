The driver of a lorry involved in a crash which left a blind Falmouth woman with serious leg injuries and feeling 'destroyed' will face three years in prison when he appears at court next month.

Christopher Pau Ince, 46, of Preston, Lancashire, was at Truro Magistrates' Court on Monday morning where he entered no plea to charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving without due care and attention.

Also appearing at the same time was Gavin Morris Bentley, 39, of Cannock in Staffordshire, who as the company secretary of Midland Poling Services was charged with aiding or abetting the causing of injury by dangerous driving, and who also entered no plea.

Magistrates heard the prosecution case that on September 2 last year, part a white DAF truck driven by Ince hit a parked van, sending it into the car of Kay Kitto, who was stood next to it at the time.

Mrs Kitto was hit by her own car, and suffered a fractured spine, fractured femur, tibia and fibula, and knee, as well as requiring skin grafts and having contusions to her head.

The prosecution told magistrates that Mrs Kitto's victim impact statement made "quite distressing reading," and states: "It's destroyed me, and I barely recognise who I am."

Magistrates heard from the prosecution that the lorry Ince was driving was found by a police examiner to be in "the worst condition he had seen in many years," and was "clearly inadequate," while a driver defect sensor which would have warned Ince of any problems had "clearly failed."

They were told that the truck was a large vehicle including a carry-on crane, and as a result of the poor state of maintenance a jack leg had fallen outwards from the vehicle. A driver following the lorry had tried warning Ince by flashing his lights and using his horn, and had seen him pull over and assumed he was dealing with the problem, but that wasn't the case.

It was this leg which later struck a parked van on Oakfield Road, leading to Mrs Kitto's injuries.

Ince also pleaded guilty and was fined £55 for one charge of failing to fill out a tachograph record sheet, which his defence solicitor said was due to his not usually driving the vehicle in question.

The case was sent for trial at Truro Crown Court, where the two men will appear on June 9.