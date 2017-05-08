The Green Party has announced its candidate for the Truro and Falmouth parliamentary constituency in the general election which has been announced for June 8.

The party revealed its candidate as Amanda Pennington, a former board member for Tempus Leisure who sits on the board of the Cornwall Council Planning Partnership and has served on Wadebridge Town Council since 2011.

Local party coordinator for the Mid and East Cornwall Green Party, Julie Bennett, said Ms Pennington and south east Cornwall nominee Martin Corney were "exceptional candidates" with "a wealth of experience as community campaigners and councillors."

Ms Pennington said: “Truro & Falmouth recorded one of the highest Green votes in the country at the last general election, with our share of the vote increasing nearly fivefold. We think we can do even better here this time, with clear, positive policies on protecting the environment, decent social care, affordable homes, free education, renewable energy and action on climate change. People want a sustainable future for themselves and their children, and only the Green Party has the bold, joined-up policies that can make this happen.”

The party has also announced that it will not be standing candidates in North Cornwall or Newquay and St Austell, and Ms Bennett said: “The Green Party has been making every effort, nationally and locally, to facilitate a progressive alliance that can defeat Tories across the UK and introduce a fairer electoral system. We’re disappointed that advocates of progressive alliances in other parties have not been empowered to set aside their differences by their party leaders. In failing to do so, Labour and the Liberal Democrats risk condemning Cornwall – and indeed the rest of the country – to another five years of deeply damaging Conservative government.

“We hope that our decision will add force to the many voices who are calling for progressive parties to join forces against this toxic, reckless Tory government. Greens have repeatedly shown that they are prepared to put aside party interests for the common good, but an effective progressive alliance cannot come together unless Labour and the Lib Dems show that they too can see beyond narrow party interests.”