Rain couldn't stop the May Day spirit in Penryn this year as the public turned out to dance through the Glasney Valley and around the May pole.

Volunteers from the Glasney Green Space Regeneration Project (GGSRP) made sure the day went well despite the inclement weather, starting with a dance from College Field to Doorstep Green led once again by traditional Cornish musicians Bagas Crowd.

Everybody, dancers or not, was also able to enjoy refreshments, including Wooden Hand Brewery and the Cornish Cake Wench, and browse a variety of stalls from community groups such as Penryn Buzz, the Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group, and the Cornish Bumblebee Organisation

Pip Carlton-Barnes, GGSRP secretary, said: "We were delighted and extremely grateful for the show of community spirit despite the dreadful weather. Trei Art Penryn and young people did us proud with their wonderful costumes and dancing around the maypole. The traders and community groups that held stalls were also really pleased with feedback and attendance.

"We managed four Maypoles with some great weaving results. And this year we realised it was our official band, Bagas Crowd's, 11th year anniversary leading May day in the town. The duck racing is a real winner and we think this will be a regular thing from now on, any excuse to splash about in the river."

This week sees the start of work by Cormac in the Glasney Valley, which will include drainage works, pathway improvements, the removal of broken lighting columns, new goal posts, and a new entrance gate, and will last six weeks. Following the completion of the works the pitch area will need to remain closed off until the grass has become established.