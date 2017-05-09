The Post Office branch at Boslowick in Falmouth will be looking for a new home later in the year as the store in which it is located is due to close.

McColl's convenience store on Boslowick Road has announced it will be closing, which will leave the Post Office without a home.

However, the Post Office has said it will begin looking for another business willing to house the branch, so that it can continue to provide a service to local residents.

A McColl’s spokesperson said: “Having explored all options, regretfully we have given notice to the Post Office and the landlord that we will be closing the store towards the end of the year. We will continue to trade normally in the interim, providing our customers with a great service until closure. We are extremely grateful to our customers who shop with us, and we will be supporting all affected colleagues.”

A Post Office spokesperson confirmed that the postmaster for Boslowick Post Office, McColl's Retail Group, has resigned, and said the the branch at the current location will close at an as-yet unspecified date.

They said: "We are committed to providing a Post Office in Boslowick," and added that the vacancy would be advertised on the company's website at runapostoffice.co.uk