Police say a major incident has been declared following the collapse at the docks this morning.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue are dealing with the accident

Police were called to the scene at 9.10am this morning following reports of an industrial accident

A 200 metre exclusion zone has been declared

"This morning there was an incident at A&P Falmouth involving one of the facility cranes.

No one was injured in the incident however all personnel have been temporarily evacuated from the docks whilst an assessment of the area is made. A full health and safety investigation will take place. Personnel will return to work as soon as possible."