A transport revolution which provides a car for members to use when they please has been launched in Falmouth.

The Co-cars car club have vehicles placed across the South West, and anyone who is a member can book a time slot and use the car.

Now, the club has come to Falmouth and the car, a Toyota hybrid, will be left in a specially reserved parking space at the train station.

Members only pay for a car when they want to use one, so it is hoped that people who could not afford a car will now be able to reap the benefits

Co-cars launched their car clubs to provide members with hassle free and cheaper motoring.

Two cars have been placed in Cornwall, one in Falmouth and one in Truro, to help develop a joined-up transport system for the area.

This will enable people to connect their train journey with a station based 'hire by the hour' car as part of the expanding network.

Funded by Co-cars and Great Western Railways, as well as public sector partners, Co-cars offers its cars for hire to members by the hour with pick-up and return to the specially-reserved parking bays.

Members can book online or via smartphone and use a smartcard and PIN to open the car.

Whilst car clubs are a new concept to Cornwall, they have received local support as they are running successfully in other areas of the country including Devon and Dorset.

Car clubs have the benefit of giving people access to a vehicle without having to own one.

They also go some way to supporting more sustainable, low carbon, forms of transport, as research suggests that on average one car club car results in 10-20 private cars being taken off the road.

Mark Hodgson, founder and managing director of Co-cars, said: “This partnership will make it easier for people to take an integrated door to door journey to their destination.

"Our cars based at stations in Exeter are hugely popular and I am confident that our recent additions at Truro, Falmouth, Plymouth and Newton Abbot stations will also prove popular.

"Co-cars network is growing rapidly so travellers will also be able to link into a network of Co-cars in Exeter, and surrounding area as well as Dorset and Wiltshire.

“We are very pleased to be extending the network of the car club into Cornwall and giving residents access to cars across our network as well.

"We focus on supporting the shift from owning to sharing, so members can focus on their life and having a great journey.

"And all this for only £25 per household membership.

"It’s convenient, clever and once you ‘Co-car it’, you won’t look back.

"You’ll save a surprising amount of money, up to £3,500 per year for the average household.

"That goes a long way towards funding a family holiday.”

Great Western Railway regional development manager, Dan Okey, said: “Whether you are a businessman travelling to a meeting, or a family going on holiday, many people like to take advantage of train travel but are often put off by the difficulty in reaching the final destination.

"This partnership provides the perfect onward travel solution, where you will be looked after by our helpful and friendly staff on board and have access to a hire car, just for the time you need it, on arrival.”

Membership costs just £25 per year for individuals and households, and business membership is free.

Each hire costs from just £3.75 per hour, with discounts for daily hire, plus 15p per mile.

Fuel, insurance, tax, maintenance and emergency cover are all included so there are no hidden costs.

Caroline Robinson, founder of Clear Mapping Co in Penryn, said: “We have been trialling the Co-cars project for some time and we’re delighted to see this co-operative scheme made available to visitors, students and residents in Cornwall.”

Falmouth mayor Grenville Chappel, said: "I think its a great idea, I hope people make use of it.

"It's in a great location for our visitors and the students, what a fantastic idea."