Packet Newspapers, along with local titles across the UK, will be holding an interactive Trusted News Day tomorrow as part of our campaign to fight fake news.

And we’re inviting you to get involved.

The day will give you the opportunity to ask our editorial team questions about any aspect of the newspaper and our website and find out more about how the newsroom operates.

We will be hosting Q&A sessions on Twitter and our website throughout the day.

You can find us on Twitter @thepacket using the hashtag #TrustedNewsDay or email your questions to us at editorial@packetseries.co.uk

The News Media Association (NMA), which represents local, regional, and national news brands, has praised the Fighting Fake News campaign.

NMA deputy chief executive Lynne Anderson said: "News media publishers are the best defence against fake news because they invest in high quality journalism which readers can rely on.

"This in turn creates a highly trusted and engaging environment which drives real action for commercial partners.

"It is vital that we do everything we can to support original journalism and enable newspapers to continue their proud tradition of robustly holding power to account through the campaigning and investigative reporting which underpins democracy in this country.

The Fighting Fake News campaign, which has seen the Daily Echo join forces with local and regional titles across the UK, has been highlighting the dangers of fake news.

The campaign will run throughout Local Newspaper Week, May 15-21, which will see the local newspaper industry come together to celebrate their campaigning achievements.

As part of the activity, members of the public will be invited to vote for their favourite local newspaper campaign from a list of 28 on the Local, Newspaper Week website.