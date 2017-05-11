CALLS have been made to give a crane driver a bravery award after he kept a cool head as his crane collapsed preventing it falling on a multi million pound Royal Navy ship and 'undoubtedly', saving lives.

Derek Allen is being hailed a hero for averting the potentially fatal accident when his crane collapsed at Falmouth Docks on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to the docks just before 9am after the 58-year-old structure crashed to the ground as it worked on the Royal Navy ship RFA Tidespring.

Witnesses reported that Mr Allen remained in his cab as the cables started to snap.

He realised that the crane could collapse on the ship which was full of workers carrying out a refit as part of a £900 million Ministry of Defence contract.

He swung it away from the ship even as the jib started to crash to the ground putting him in danger as well.

Witnesses described hearing a massive crash which shook the ground as the crane hit the deck.

The docks were evacuated because of fears that acetylene canisters buried in the wreckage could explode.

A major incident was declared and a 200m exclusion zone was set up by the police and homes were evacuated.

Police cordons were eventually lifted at lunchtime and dock workers allowed back onto the site.

No one was injured during the collapse but witnesses said it could have been much worse with potentially fatal consequences if it wasn't for Mr Allen's quick thinking.

Writing on Facebook Clive Popperwell said: "He should be rewarded. Cool, calm and collected. Would have been 100 times worse without him."

Michael Thom echoed this sentiment saying: "We were there and seen (sic) the man's actions that were totally for the safety of others regardless of the danger he was in. A true professional."

Tasha Berry also praised Mr Allen saying: "Well done Derek, your quick thinking undoubtedly saved lives today and I hope you get the recognition you deserve."

Daniel Hosking wrote: "He kept a cool head and undoubtedly saved lives, hats off to him."

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said one firefighter had received minor injuries at the scene.

They said they received the first of a number of calls at 8.44am to a report of a crane collapse at Falmouth Docks that had resulted in damage to acetylene cylinders causing a leak.

Crews were dispatched from Falmouth and Truro Community Fire Stations in line with the pre-planned attendance for this type of incident.

An investigation has been launched into the accident by the Health and Safety Executive.