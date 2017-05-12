The full list of party parliamentary candidates for next month's snap general election has been unveiled by Cornwall Council.

The Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat parties will all be standing candidates in the three central and west Cornwall constituencies of Camborne and Redruth, St Ives, and Truro and Falmouth.

The Green party announced earlier this week that it would not be standing a candidate in the St Ives constituency, but would be supporting other parties to "create an effective and united challenge to the Tory government," while pressing for a progressive agenda.

Meanwhile Ukip announced that it would not be standing in St Ives as it does not want to split the vote of Brexiteer incumbent Derek Thomas, who faces a challenge from a "Republican Remainer", while it will field a candidate in Truro and Falmouth in hopes of weakening pro-EU Tory candidate Sarah Newton.

Mebyon Kernow announced yesterday that it would not have any candidates in the election, as due to repeated assertions from the Prime Minister that there would be no snap election, it had made no preparations and had focused on local elections.

The party said in a statement: "Our members consider that the Prime Minister and other Westminster politicians have shamefully misled voters on this matter and are extremely angry at the disrespectful way in which the general election was announced during local elections.

“General Election campaigning undoubtedly over-shadowed and subverted the elections to Cornwall Council, where the focus was shifted away from important local issues and onto Westminster party politics, to the obvious benefit of the Conservative Party.



“The timing of this snap election, so close to the local polls, makes it impractical for a party with our level of resources to put together and finance a meaningful campaign for the General Election. This is especially so, when we are denied fair access to the mainstream media.”

The party added that it would not formally endorse other parties' candidates but will lobby would-be MPs on Cornish issues.

The full list of candidates for central and west Cornwall is:

Truro and Falmouth

Amanda Pennington, Green; Duncan Odgers, Ukip; Jayne Kirkham, Labour; Rob Nolan, Liberal Democrat; Sarah Newton, Conservative

St Ives

Andrew George, Liberal Democrat; Christopher Drew, Labour; Derek Thomas, Conservative

Camborne and Redruth

Geoff Garbett, Green; Geoff Williams, Liberal Democrat; George Eustice, Conservative; Graham Winter, Labour