Work has begun on a controversial pontoon system which is being installed in Falmouth's historic Custom House Quay basin.

The Packet's own shipping correspondent David Barnicoat was at the quayside this morning, and took some photographs of the pontoons in the water, as well as of workmen moving them into position.

Falmouth Harbour Commissioners' plans to install a new pontoon mooring system in the basin have stirred up controversy in the town for well over a year, with many locals angry at what they see as unneccessary development of the grade II* listed quayside.

An earlier planning application for the basin had been withdrawn by the commissioners due to popular opinion, but a new proposal for 47 berths was submitted in December and approved by Cornwall Council in April.

Protestors have already stated that they will be applying for a judicial review of the planning decision.

Our readers will also be able to see, in the background of these photographs, the Chain Locker pub, which is still undergoing renovation work undertaken by new owners St Austell Brewery.

The pub was originally due to be reopened in March, but work was set back following the discovery of archaeological finds, which led some to believe the building is actually older han frst thought. It is now expected to reopen in July.