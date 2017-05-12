To help improve the wellbeing of students, both mentally and physically, staff at St Francis School are making children walk a mile around the school each day.

The school's Walk a Mile initiative, part of the nationwide Daily Mile campaign, gets every child out of the classroom each morning to walk or run for a mile around the playing field.

It is believed that even such a small amount of exercise tackles obesity, raises concentration levels and improves general wellbeing in the students.

St Francis School launched the campaign on Friday, and excited children donned their exercise clothes and went outdoors to trot around the circuit, despite the rain.

Speaking on Friday Ness Farnell, head of school, said: "We've been trailing it in the school for the past year, but today is the official launch.

"It's organised by Mr Frewer, the PE teacher, and the children are wearing their PE uniform today so it ties it all together.

"It's a national initiative that more and more schools are trying but this is our first day.

"Normally its a combination of walking and running, we don't force them to run but they can if they want to.

"I always run it and the kids love that because they like to compete.

"Some of the children are driven to school and then sit for long periods of time so this counteracts the sedentary lifestyle."

James Frewer, the PE teacher at the school, said: "Research finds that children find it easier to concentrate if they do exercise, and above all they really enjoy it.

"What we’re doing today is children who are about to start secondary school are helping the younger children.

"This will happen every day, as early as we can, to set them up for the day.

"Everyone from year three and up will be running a full mile every day, and the younger students will be running a portion of it, or running the full mile but not every day.

"We did it a bit last year but the whole school is buying into it a lot more this year, we are doing it whole heartedly."