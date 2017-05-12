Bank workers in Falmouth have rowed the distance of Cornwall to the Isles of Scilly without ever leaving their place of work, to raise money for the RNLI.

Staff at the Halifax branch on Killigrew Street all took turns on a rowing machine placed in the store to complete a 76-mile row, the distance of rowing to the Scilly Isles.

They took part in the challenge to help raise money for Falmouth RNLI, who are this year trying to raise £100,000 to improve the lifeboat station ahead of the arrival of a new boat.

The members of staff have been taking it in turns on the rowing machine and donations, coupled with profits from a cake sale, have amounted to £220.

What's more, Halifax have kindly offered to double the amount raised, so organiser Trish Henderson is hopeful they will raise over £500 by the end of the day.

Trish said: "The RNLI is the charity of the year for the Falmouth branch, and we thought we would row the equivalent of Falmouth to Scilly, which is 75.95 miles.

"We chose the RNLI because they are trying to raise £100,000 this year and we thought we would support them.

"It's nice to be able to be able to support a local charity and people seem to appreciate that.

"The RNLI have given us posters, badges and we also have a cake which we are selling to customers to raise extra funds.

"We've had nine people rowing, it's been challenging but great fun. The customers have been really supportive.

"We had one customer who said he had been rescued by the RNLI so it shows just how important the charity is.

"I love my work, but this week has been even more fun."