A kitchen project cooked up by pupils, staff and parents at Marlborough Primary School is soon to be served up online and from a Falmouth store.

Feed, a cookbook freshly prepared by the school's young chef, Jess Oughten, supported by a team of plucky parents headed up by Ruth Littlejohns-Sames, has mixed together a selection of recipes that get served from Marlborough’s kitchen.

On Thursday Jess and Ruth, along with head teacher Richard Gambier and some of the pupils involved with the project, visited Booth's printers in Penryn to see the first copies roll off the press, and to learn a little bit about the printing process.

When she was handed a copy of the new book, Jess said: "It's amazing, it seems a bit surreal. Ruth and I took that picture in my front room, and it's really come to life."

Mr Gambier added: "It's just really nice to see the fruition of all the work that Jess has done since she joined the school a couple of years ago.

"This is a celebration of everything her kitchen stood for and now our children have the opportunity to share and enjoy it. It's been brilliant the way the school family has come together, with Ruth coming in and bringing her skills."

The idea for the book came from changes with school food just over two years ago, which started with the government's School Food Plan and the introduction of universal free school meals, when Marlborough School decided to capitalise upon the opportunity by taking over their school kitchen from an outside catering agency.

Jess said the aim was to "surround our pupils at lunchtime with fresh, local homemade food will promote a long term culture, respect and knowledge of the importance of eating well."

After revolutionising the kitchen, the school drew on the support of parents and the community to help bring Jess' cooking into the home, and Feed - A Cookbook from a Cornish School Kitchen was developed.

For the last two years Jess and Ruth have been beavering away between their day jobs to self publish Feed, and the proceeds from the sale of the book will be invested in supporting the ambitions of Marlborough School's kitchen.

Feed officially be launched on Friday, 19, and will be available to buy from the school in person, or through their website from May 22, and it will also be available from Willow & Stone in Arwenack Street.