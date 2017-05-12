A kind-hearted youngster from Falmouth has lopped off her hair so that she can donate it to charity, so that boys and girls who suffer with hair loss can have a wig made with real hair.

Emily Davis, 14, decided to donate her hair to the charity Little Princess Trust after her aunt, Kay Patterson, suggested the idea.

The charity work with experienced hairdressers who offer wigs tailored to children's needs, primarily to those suffering with cancer or alopecia.

On Thursday, mobile hairstylist Natalie Garvey attended Emily's home and cut her hair to around half its original length, so that the rest could be donated to the charity.

Emily, a pupil from Redruth Secondary School, said: "I was growing it out to donate it because I want to help people who suffer with diseases and hair loss.

"Personally, I don't think looks are important but for someone who doesn't have hair it might make all the difference.

"It's only for children this charity, it can really benefit children who have lost their hair."

Kay Patterson, 40, said: "It was our idea, Emily moved here from Germany where she had been and her hair was so long.

"I'd seen this charity so I suggested that Emily should try it.

"It's a great charity to support, I'd feel awful if I lost my hair."

Debby Davies, 45, Emily's mother, said: "I'm very proud, it's a great thing to do. It could make a difference to the children who are suffering, it could change their life."