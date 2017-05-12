Falmouth's marine crime team are asking for the public's help in finding a boat that was stolen in April from a driveway in Feock near Truro.

The white Boston Whaler Dauntless 16, called Strategy, which has a blue stripe logo on the side, was taken along with a 100HP Mariner engine and the trailer it was on.

All the items were stolen from the driveway between April 20 and 26, and have the following serial numbers: Boat, BWCE2323A707, engine, 0P576876 - this is not the Yamaha engine shown in the picture, and trailer, 102114618.

If you have any information about this theft please call 101 and ask for PCSO Chris Braddon of Falmouth Boat Watch, quoting reference number CR/31309/17.