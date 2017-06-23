Pupils from St Francis School are doing their last dress rehearsals before they take to the stage for their production of a Disney classic, Aladdin.

Ran by Nicky Sutton, expressive arts teacher at the school, the play is performed by four different groups, red, yellow, green, and blue, so that every child who auditions is afforded a place.

The play begins on Monday, and will run through to July 6, with different groups performing on different days.

Nicky said: “We only get to do a whole school production every two years, and we’ve done Peter Pan, the Little Mermaid and others, and now we’re doing Aladdin.

“Every time we have to pick something we need something that will work for the school. Last year we had a female lead for the Little Mermaid so this year we wanted a male lead.

“The children love it, they absolutely love it.

“We started a project in the spring where they had to make their own harem trousers. They also made parts for the props, weaved baskets out of newspapers and did all their own choreography.

“They do all of it really, they use all of their creative talents.

“It’s a highlight of the year for me.

“I’d like to thank Steph Geraghty, who is my TA. She’s incredibly creative and I couldn’t do it without her, she’s my right-hand woman.”

To view a full section of images from the production pick up a copy of this week's Falmouth Packet.