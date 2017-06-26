Thieves have stolen an outboard motor from a vessel moored by a boatyard in Flushing last week.

Falmouth Boat Watch is investigating the theft of a four stroke, 2.5 horsepower Yamaha engine from the area of Falmouth Boat Co.

A spokesperson said: "The engine was removed and stolen from a dinghy on a pontoon and was taken between 6pm on Sunday, June 18, and 5pm on Tuesday, June 20. It has no distinguishing marks but does have a serial number of 69M1089217."

The team is asking for anyone with information relating to this crime to get in touch on 101, quoting crime reference CR/50222/17.

Falmouth Boat Watch is also reminding boat owners that it has microdot property marking kits, while its crime prevention outboard engine covers are available at Robin Curnow outboards and at Macsalvors Boathouse in Penryn.