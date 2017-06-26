Staff and students alike enjoyed a magical day at Penryn College today, as they donned fancy dress and practiced spells to celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter.

The first Harry Potter book, the Philosopher's Stone, was released on this day in 1997, and has since gone on to become one of the most popular children's books of all time.

And to celebrate, Penryn College hosted a day of events including a best dressed competition, a special menu, a 'Harry Potato' competition, and even a photo booth to put students on the front page of the wizarding paper, the Daily Prophet.

The day was organised by English teacher Chloe Ribenfors.