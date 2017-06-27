A crash has caused traffic chaos on the Penryn to Redruth Road near Gwennap this morning.

Police were called at around 7.40am to reports of a collision between a car and a motorbike.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene, and a police spokesperson said the motorbike rider "has been taken to hospital as precaution."

The A393 was closed in both directions between the Frogpool turnoff and Tubbon Hill, following the crash near Burncoose Nurseries.

The road is expected to reopen in the Redruth direction shortly.