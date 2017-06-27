A teenage cancer patient from Gweek is set to shave her head for charity, and her co-workers have kindly offered to join in to help raise more funds.

Lydia Knight, 19, and the rest of the team from Stithians Outdoor and Active Centre, are set to shave their heads on Saturday, as part of a fundraising afternoon.

Lydia, 19, from Gweek, was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which is a type of blood cancer, and has now started undergoing chemotherapy.

After realising the strain of treatment, kind-hearted Lydia decided that she wanted to help others in the same situation, so organised the charity head shave – and three of her co-workers offered to join in.

On Saturday, they will all be shaving their heads, and the hair will be donated to the Little Princess Trust, and all the money donated will go to Teenage Cancer Trust.

Matt Loughlin, manager of the centre has volunteered to have his locks lopped off alongside Lydia’s fellow Water sports instructors Harvey Richards and Chris Body.

Lydia said: “I would like to raise as much money as possible for the Teenage Cancer Trust to help other young people that are fighting cancer like me.

“The support that I have received from everyone has been overwhelming and I can’t thank everyone enough. Please come along and show your support for cancer suffers past and present.”

To help raise as much money as possible, an afternoon of activities has been organised at Stithians Lake.

There will be water sports activities from 4pm, which start from just £4 and include kayaking, paddle-boarding, roller balling and banana boating.

Food will be available from Café Lake Central on the day, and all proceeds made on the day will go towards The Teenage Cancer Trust.

Lydia has also set up a JustGiving page, and anyone who may wish to donate shout visit goo.gl/ypRnii.