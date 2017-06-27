A packed week of Ponsanooth events kicks off this weekend with fair day.

The playing field will be packed with more than 40 stalls and refreshments, while the centre of the field will provide a space for displays including dog agility and the drum majorettes.

The fair runs from 12pm to 6pm at which point the field will be taken over by the evening’s entertainment, with music, food and beer until 11pm.

On Sunday the field will be taken over by churches together, who will have hymns and Pimms, while on Wednesday there will be an evaluation evening, with a valuer from Bonhams in Truro - tickets available from the village shop.

The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, a village party open to everyone, also returns next Saturday, with optional fancy dress and a Craxzy Mad Hatters' Hat competition. Tickets cost £10, available from the shop.

All proceeds from the Saturday events will go towards a new building for the village pre-school, and the valuation evening is raising money for the Christmas lights.