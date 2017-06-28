Police have asked people living near airfields in Cornwall to be vigilant following the theft of several aircraft engines in Devon this month.

Devon and Cornwall Police officers are investigating reports of thefts of aircraft engines which took place in south Devon over the night of June 13 to 14, and are asking for all residents and businesses in the vicinity of aircraft or airfields to look out for any suspicious activity.

Owners of Rotax-powered aircraft and of airfields in general are being advised to double up on their security.

A spokesperson said: "Some engines have been clinically removed, others have caused damage to airframes that have led to them being written-off.

"It is recommended that owners consider a PIR alarm linked through to a mobile phone and if possible CCTV that can be viewed remotely at the storage facility (hangar) as well as CCTV covering the approaches/entrance and images recorded and downloads available to be viewed."

If you see any suspicious activity around an airfield, please contact the Police on 999 if offenders are still in the area at the time of your call, otherwise call 101.