Traffic will be able to use the new lane from Treluswell roundabout to Penryn from this evening (29/6) after the latest stage of work was completed by Cormac.

The completed lane will create space in the roundabout system, which will allow work to begin on the roundabout itself, with the redevelopment of the access to the residential properties on the B3292 and to the fuel station expected to begin on Monday (3/7) and to continue for approximately five weeks.

The road will remain open at all times and cones will be in place to give access for residents onto the carriageway.

Motorists are asked to reduce their speed and be aware of residents entering the traffic flow from their properties.

Around July 10 or 11 there will be traffic management in place overnight to enable work to be carried out to surface water drainage, next to the garage. At the same time work will be carried out during the days on a splitter island to be constructed on the A39 Truro road and kerbing works will be carried out overnight on the A39 Falmouth arm.

Cormac has said the project is progressing well and is on time for completion in March 2018.