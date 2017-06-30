Police in Falmouth are asking for help in finding an outboard motor which was stolen with an inflatable dinghy, later found deflated in the Feock area.

Falmouth Boat Watch has said a Plastimo dinghy and eight horsepower four stroke Yamaha engine, serial number 60R1013412, were stolen between June 26 and 28 from the Feock area. The dinghy was later recovered deflated, however the engine is still missing.

The team has also recently recovered a 13 foot Orkney Spinner fibreglass boat with a wooden floor with the name Tarka, which was stolen with an outboard engine on June 27.

A police spokesperson said: "With more items being stolen please ensure your boat is checked regularly and report any missing items ASAP. This increases the likelihood of stolen items being recovered and reunited with you."

Anyone with information about the missing outboard is asked to call 101 quoting reference number CR/052116/17.