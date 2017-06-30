A robber who caused a Falmouth widower to have an angina attack after breaking into his home has been jailed for eight years by a judge at Truro Crown Court.

Former Falmouth resident and prolific criminal Karl Michael Flanagan, 33, pleaded guilty on Friday to robbing 87 year old Ivor Ashley at his home at Beacon Crescent on January 16, when he took £1,000 in cash and jewellery of great sentimental value belonging to the victim's dead wife, among other items.

The court heard that Flanagan, whose address was given as Trenovissick House in St Blazey Gate, and another man rang Mr Ashley's doorbell late in the evening, which was secured by a chain, and when the old man answered they demanded entry. When this was refused the pair, who were both wearing hoods, scarves and gloves, began kicking the door until the chain snapped.

Prosecutor Philip Lee said: "They grabbed him and frog marched him into his lounge, one holding his arm behind his back, and he was thrown onto the sofa and he was told 'don't bloody move.'"

Mr Lee continued: "One of them, who he described as the stronger of the two - clearly in command - demanded 'we want your money.'"

He said the victim described the man - who Mr Lee said was in fact Flanagan - as "clearly strong" and said "he handled me like a rag doll."

At one point Mr Ashley tried to get up as he needed medication for his heart condition, but was pushed down, and the defendant then "rifled through his belongings," while the other man went into the bedroom. When Flanagan went into the kitchen, his victim took his chance to escape "as best he could, and Mr Lee added he "had an angina attack as a result."

He said Mr Ashley described the experience as "like being in a bad dream."

Flanagan was arrested on February 1, when he made no comment to the allegations, and when interviewed again on May 19 he made a full confession in a written statement to the police in which, Mr Lee said, he wrote that he was sorry and added: "This was never planned as a robbery but a burglary. We were trying to force the front door and a man came to the front door.

"I was not violent to the man, though I accept I did keep him on the settee."I'm really sorry and I want the old man to be told that.

"He was not meant to be there, I thought he was out."

Mr Lee added: "Aspects of this where inconsistent with the way Mr Ashley describes this, and the crown doesn't accept that."

The court heard that Flanagan had made what the police consider a "genuine attempt" to recover the jewellery, but it came to nothing as it had been hidden in dense vegetation.

Flanagan's solicitor, Bathsheba Cassel, said he had described the crime as "the lowest point in his life," and said he was "penitent, sad and ashamed of himself."

She said in mitigation that while Flanagan accepted he had used violence, there had been no hitting, punching or kicking.

She said Flanagan, who sat with his head in his hands throughout the hearing, had struggled with "drug addiction and mental health issues," been diagnosed with psychosis and in the lead up to the offence he had been into rehab, but that had failed after he had suffered a breakdown while trying to address issues from his childhood. He had carried out the robbery in order to fund his addiction, which he described as a "circle of madness he's been unable to step out of."

The judge, recorder John Trevaskis, sentenced Flanagan to eight years in prison, taking into account time he has spent on remand, with release after half the sentence is served and the rest to be served on licence.