The director of a firm whose lorry was involved in a crash with a Falmouth mother has his trial adjourned by a Truro judge.

Gavin Bentley, 39, of Cannock in Staffordshire, is charged with aiding or abetting the causing of injury by dangerous driving, relating to a truck owned by his company Midland Poling Services, which was involved in a crash with pedestrian Kay Kitto, outside her Oakfield Road home on September 23 last year.

The next hearing in the case has been adjourned until September 8.