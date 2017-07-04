Penryn Week this year promises to combine the new with some old favourite events, as residents come together to celebrate the town, it's history and it's people.

Events begin on Sunday, July 9, with an open air Songs of Praise on Penryn Quay at 6pm, with Breage Silver Band, in aid of the RNLI. If the weather is wet the service will be held in the Methodist Chapel, and at 7.30 pm there will be bingo in the Temperance Hall.

Monday, July 10, offers the chance to join the Knitting Club at the chapel from 1pm, for a friendly chat and refreshments, with a tea dance at 2pm in the Temperance Hall - don't forget your best dancing shoes. In the evening there will be sports on College Field from 6.30pm, with rosettes for racers, treats for the children, and a great tug of war finale.

There will also be talks in the Temperance Hall at 7.45pm with historian John Kirby talking about mummies - the Egyptian kind, followed by Professor Dave Hosken of Exeter University discussing ageing.

On Tuesday, July 11, the Penryn Heritage Trail will set off at 2pm from the Temperance Hall. At 7pm in the Temperance Hall Kevin Thomas of Penryn Buzz will talk about his passion for bees, followed by a question and answer session, which all fits in with this year's bees and butterflies theme for Penryn Week and Fair Day.

Wednesday, July 12, see bingo with cash prizes in the Temperance Hall at 7.30pm, Euchre at the rugby club at 7.30pm with a £50 cash prize, and the annual quiz at Penryn Athletic from 7.30pm, also with a £50 cash prize.

Penryn Camera Club open their annual exhibition on Thursday, July 13, which will be held over three days in the Town Hall from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm, and a 10am start on Friday and Saturday. Thursday will also see the 103 Voices for 103 Years concert at Penryn Methodist Church at 7.15pm, commemorating 103 years since the start of the First World War - attended this year for the first time by Four Lanes Male Choir and Mylor Rythm, as well as Penryn Badgers and the newly formed Retired Penryn School Choir.

On the evening of Friday, July 14, Chaz Wenmoth will lead a walk and talk from 7pm, meeting at Fish Cross, all about Biddick End. Want to know more? Come along. The walk will finish at a local watering hole.

The first Penryn Flower, Produce and Craft Show has been organised by Penryn WI for the morning of Saturday, July 15. The show opens at 9am for exhibits, then at 1pm for the public, with a cash prize for best in show.

And the grand finale, the Penryn Carnival Parade, will set off from Penryn Rugby Club at 6.30pm, with groups assembling from 5.45pm. There is a £50 cash prize for best in carnival, and this year the parade will be joined by Falmouth Marine Band, Lanner and District Silver Band and the Band of the Second Camborne Boys' and Girls' Brigades.