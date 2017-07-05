Residents raised concerns that the proposed Premier Inn for Falmouth would cause parking chaos, at a public consultation last night.

Organised by Cornwall Council, the consultation gave members of the public the chance to share their views on the plans submitted by Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants, Premier Inn’s parent company.

The company want to build a 70-bed hotel on the site of the Discovery Quay car park site off Campbeltown Way, but the decision has been opposed several times by town councillors, and now residents have had their say.

Many people attended the meeting, held at Falmouth School last night at 6pm, and voiced their many concerns about the plan.

Alastair Castle was the second to speak at the meeting, and presented a well-prepared speech to the assembled crowd.

During his time with the microphone, Alastair highlighted several issues with the plans relating to car parking spaces, public hazards, noise disturbance and unrealistic travel plans.

He said: “This is attempting to maximise profit from a postage stamp sized piece of land, we do not wish to see Falmouth become a Cornish Slough.

“It’s not in keeping with Falmouth’s unique appearance, it must be considered with the town councils neighbourhood plan.”

Simon Williams raised environmental concerns, and said he feared the plans would “fudge” the historical integrity of Falmouth.

And Tamara Brush, who owns a guesthouse nearby, focussed entirely on parking issues, saying that the plans laid out were ‘wholly unacceptable’.

She said that the plans made it clear that Whitbread believed people would travel to Falmouth by train so parking spaces were not essential, and drivers could be accommodated in the nearby long-stay car park by the train station.

But she highlighted public transport shortfalls in Cornwall and said it was unrealistic for Whitbread to expect people to not bring their cars to Falmouth, stressing that adequate parking spaces would be essential.

She said: “We’ve got a group in this week who have travelled by train so our car park is empty, that doesn’t mean we can build on our carpark because next week it will be full again.”

But one resident, Terry Brown, was for the plans. He said: “I’ve lived here all my life, for the last 25 years 23 hotels have been shut in Falmouth, any many of the buildings have been turned into apartments and others have become retirement homes.

“Hundreds and hundreds of beds have gone, this hotel is a good thing for Falmouth and good for families, I think it ought to be passed.

A decision on the plans, planning number PA17/01608, is expected at a meeting on Monday, which will be held at the Council Offices, in Penwinnick Road, St Austell, starting at 10am.