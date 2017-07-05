Falmouth Police's marine crime team is asking for the public's help in finding a distinctive boat that was stolen from the harbour last month.

Officers are appealing for information related to the theft of a 10ft Porta Bote collapsible tender, in cream with blue trim, which was taken from Falmouth Yacht Haven some time in the last month.

Also taken was a 2.5hp Lehr outboard motor, in black and green, and an orange propane cylinder.

The boat has the serial number A7332-E-315 and the engine has serial number A14A00010.

Anyone who has seen these items or has any information about the theft should contact Falmouth Police on 101 quoting crime reference CR/53933/17.