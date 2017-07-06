A Falmouth based youth theatre group will has secured a place to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival with its all-female take on the A Clockwork Orange.

Scruffy Mutt Theatre will be taking seven talented young actors to represent to Scotland in August, where they will perform their age appropriate adaptation of the shocking production for a six day run at the Space UK theatre.

Company director Jade Fiori says: “It’s an amazing achievement for a youth theatre to perform at the Edinburgh Fringe, where their work will potentially be seen by an international audience of seasoned theatre goers and critics. As far as we’re aware, we’re the first Falmouth based youth theatre to take a show to the Fringe and we’re delighted to be able to offer our Scruffy Mutters this exciting opportunity, which will look fantastic on their CVs, giving them a vital head start in a very competitive industry.”

With a bit of support from local groups and companies, the young cast have managed to raise almost all of the money required to fund the tour, but still need the last £1,500 for transport and camping equipment.

This Fringe tour is only the first of many ambitious projects from Scruffy Mutt Theatre, and in the autumn, the theatre's dance company will be performing in a nationwide competition, and there are plans next year for a Disney Land Paris performance, another Fringe show, performing at a German arts festival and the opening a film, tv and modelling agency for local young people.

Jade added: “We believe that there is so much talent in the region, and we want to make sure that local young people get every chance to show off their abilities, not only to the rest of the country, but also the world. That’s why we’re committed to providing as many performance opportunities for our young people as we can.”

Scruffy Mutt Theatre formed in August 2016, and runs weekly workshops in a range of disciplines.