St Marys Catholic Primary School in Falmouth enjoyed a huge turnout for their summer fair on Friday (30/6) and had lots of fun despite the wet weather.

Parents and friends were able to enjoy delicious samples of the school's menu, prepared and served up by the kitchen, and there were hundreds of cakes to go along with refreshments which had been donated by the parents.

Along with the usual tombolas there was a very popular pets corner for the children to visit, the opportunity to have their face painted, and at the end of the afternoon a grand draw where the prizes included £100 cash, a camping holiday to France and an overnight stay in a local hotel.

To celebrate Diversity Week, there was a dedicated classroom showing different cultures from around the world, including the USA, South Africa and Canada, and the children especially enjoyed sampling the different kinds of food and trying their luck at the USA quiz.

The fundraiser made a total of £1,705 which will be put towards the new library and the development of an outside learning area, and the school thanked everyone who went along and gave so generously.