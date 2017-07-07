A new pedestrian crossing has been installed between Mabe and the Penryn Campus and the surrounding area. The new crossing will allow for the safe crossing of pedestrians on a popular shortcut from Mabe to the schools in Penryn and the university campus.

The works have been jointly funded by Cornwall Council and the University of Exeter and Falmouth University. The University of Exeter and Falmouth University provided £25k for the works and an additional £9k of funds were made available through Cornwall Council Section 106 monies, arising from new developments within the area.

Peter Williams, Cornwall Councillor for Mabe, Perranarworthal and St Gluvias, said: “I proposed the idea of this crossing with Cornwall Council and the University of Exeter and Falmouth University in 2016 as pedestrians were using a hazardous shortcut to cross. I am extremely pleased that Cornwall Council and the universities have worked together to provide this safe crossing for pedestrians.”

Peter Cox, chief operating officer of Falmouth University, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to work with our partners on the Penryn Campus, Cornwall Council and other stakeholders to make sure this important crossing has been delivered to the benefit of students, staff and the local community.”

Ruth Grimmer, head of professional services for the University of Exeter, said: “The safety of our community is paramount, so we’re really pleased to have been involved with our local partners to provide a crossing on this busy road that will benefit all.

“We hope it will also encourage more of our community members to come on to campus to walk in the beautiful grounds or use some of the facilities that are open to all.”

Geoff Brown, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for transport, said: “I am extremely pleased that this crossing is complete and pedestrians can now travel this route safely. This is an excellent example of working with partners to better the local area for the community and I would like to thank the University of Exeter and Falmouth University for their help in progressing these works.”