Ponsanooth enjoyed possible its best ever Fair Day last Saturday (1/7), with good weather and great entertainment combining to bring out the crowds.

Villagers and visitors alike were out on the playing field, which boasted more stall stalls than ever, offering tasty treats, arts and crafts, and much more from local suppliers. There was also the chance to see everything from reptiles and owls to steamrollers, plus the usual games, and an It’s a Knockout Competition which proved popular with the children.

Chris Daly, treasurer of the Ponsanooth Playing Field Association, said: "The Fair Day was very popular this year, in fact it was arguably our best ever, and I’m sure the first day of sunny and dry weather after a week of gloom helped."

The day raised over £5,000, although costs and bills have yet to be subtracted from the total, which will eventually go to support the village community.

Chris added: "All our money raised goes back into the community in terms of maintaining the upkeep of the play equipment on the field and also to support the Ponsanooth Pre School in their fund raising efforts to provide a replacement preschool community building and toilets and changing rooms for use on the playing field."

This weekend sees the Mad Hatters Tea Party take over the field, again with any profits going to the playing field and the preschool.