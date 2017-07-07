THE Shoreham air disaster has forced a change of plan for this year's Red Arrow display over Falmouth.

While the Red Arrows will still appear on Wednesday August 9 they will not be permitted to fly over the Carrick Roads but instead will have to fly over Falmouth Bay only.

Town manager Richard Gates said: "The Red Arrows are due to fly on Weds 9th August at 6.15pm. This will still be happening (subject to weather of course) however very recently, we have been informed that due to restrictions in place as a result of the Shoreham air report and subsequent investigations which is affecting displays globally.

"The only place they can now display is over the bay. To confirm they cannot display in the inner harbour or the Carrick Roads and this is likely to be the case for future years.

"This will now mean a significant amount of additional traffic management, safety and logistics planning by the Town Team, to be conducted in a very short space of time.

"A wide range of activities are being organised right across the town and we will also be co-ordinating a road closure for the town centre as normally happens on the Wednesday of Falmouth Week."

On 22 August 2015, a vintage jet aircraft crashed during a display at the Shoreham Airshow at Shoreham Airport, killing 11 people and injuring 16 others.