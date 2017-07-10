Penryn children of all ages have been helping a local charity shop with decorations and donations over the last week.

Pupils from Penryn College and Flying Start nursery were at the Tanya's Courage Trust shop on Friday to show their support for the charity which supports young people with cancer.

The children from Flying Start have spent time recently creating decorations for the shop ahead of Penryn Week, which they have made following bee and butterfly designs to fit in with this year's theme, which is also supporting the Penryn Buzz project to support pollinators in the town.

Workers and children from the nursery were at the shop on Friday to see how the window display was progressing.

Nursery assistant Natalie Bray said: "We just wanted to support our local shop and get involved, and Michelle [Bray, the shop manager] thought it would be nice.

"It's a great way to support our community and get the children involved - they absolutely loved doing it."

Pupils from Penryn College also visited the shop on Friday, where they handed over more than £70 which was raised by a recent cake sale at the school, which which the group decided to do following the death of one of their grandparents from cancer.

The children said: "We really wanted to put money towards fighting cancer because Jessica's nan died of cancer.

"We want to thank the people who did come to the sale and helped raise money."

Michelle Bray said: "I think it's inspirational that Jessica thought of the idea, rallied her friends, and they supported her in doing it and raising money for the shop."

She also praised the play group children for their work, and said displaying it in the shop is "bringing everybody together."