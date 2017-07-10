Plans to build a Premier Inn in Falmouth have been rejected once again, but may come before the council again if the developer appeals.

Whitbread Hotels and Restaurants submitted the plans for a 70 bed Premier Inn on the site at Campbeltown Way.

They claimed the venture would boost local trade by around £1.7 million a year, but the plans have been stringently opposed by councillors and residents alike.

And today the plans were rejected once again, with ten council members voting against the hotel and just five voting in favour.

But Whitbread have stated that they would consider appealing the decision once again, if they found suitable grounds for an appeal

A spokesperson said: “Clearly, we are disappointed with councillors’ decision to refuse the plans despite the council officers recommendation for approval.

“We will now consider the reasons for refusal and potentially consider an appeal if we believe we have strong grounds for such an appeal.”

Key issues surrounding the project, laid out by case officer Tim Marsh, included appeal decisions, design and scale, impact on neighbouring outlooks, car parking and highway matters.

Many councillors who attended the meeting, held in St Austell this morning, commented on the parking issues with the hotel, as just 18 extra parking spaces were allocated for the hotel.

It was suggested that guests to the hotel could use the long-stay park next to the train station, but many people, including residents and business owners, objected this proposal stating that Falmouth already had a parking deficit.

Steve Bott attended the meeting and opposed the plans, saying that he believed the planned hotel was too big for the plot of land available, and that access to the hotel would impact residents at Fisher court, a nearby block of flats.

John Spargo, Falmouth town councillor, also objected the plans. He said: “Last Tuesday there was a public consultation and most of the time was taken up by members of the public objecting to the plans.

“It is characterless and it will do nothing for the town. People don’t come to Falmouth to see a bland piece of architecture.

“Falmouth is different and we want to keep it this way. Allowing this plan would be like putting a cheap caravan in the middle of your garden.”

Christopher Roberts, a chartered town planner who acted on behalf of the applicant, said he believed the plans should be accepted.

He said that the building was of high-quality design, lower in height than previously considered, and in keeping with architecture of the area as it was inspired by the design of the nearby Maritime Museum.

In the end, a rejection was nominated based on the complaints raised by Historic England, who were concerned that the scheme would harm the historic integrity of Falmouth.